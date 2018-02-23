FOX 5 SPRING HOME/GARDEN SHOW TICKET GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

1. HOW TO ENTER: Register to win between 6:00 a.m. (PT) Monday, February 26, 2018 and 5:00 p.m. (PT) Wednesday, February 28, 2018 (“Sweepstakes Period”). Click on the “Contest” tab and accurately complete the entry form for your chance to win. The use of third-party software or web site to participate is prohibited. All received entries become the property of Sponsor. Sponsor’s clock will be the official time piece of the sweepstakes. Sponsor not responsible for lost, late, illegible, incomplete, or misdirected entries.

2. DRAWING: On Thursday, March 1 at 9:00 a.m., winners will be selected via random drawing from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will email link to winners with the instructions on how to download tickets to the show. Potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate winner may be selected in a random drawing from among all remaining entries if (1) winner cannot be contacted/does not respond within 24 hours of Sponsor’s first notification attempt; (2) winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; and/or (3) winner does not adhere to the Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor’s decisions are final.

3. THE PRIZE: Winners will each receive a $9.00 gift certificate link for 4 entrances for the Spring Home/Garden Show, March 2, 3 and 4th at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Total value of prize is $36.00. Winners will need to have access to a computer and printer for their tickets. There will be a total of 15 winners. Sponsor will not award alternate prize or value of certificate. All expenses not specified herein are the responsibility of the prize winner.

4. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS.

a. This sweepstakes is void where prohibited. Employees (and their immediate families) of KSWB, LLC (FOX 5), and their respective subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win.

b. To enter, you must be a legal resident of San Diego County and 18 years of age or older as of the beginning of the Sweepstakes Period.

5. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY.

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to FOX 5 and its agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes.

b. No Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prize of equal or greater value.

c. By entering contest, all entrants via on line entry will automatically receive Fox Five 9am, 4pm, Breaking News email alerts and offers by our sponsors. To opt-out, go to the link on your breaking news email from FOX 5 and click on. This sweepstakes is subject to FOX 5’s privacy policy, found at http://privacy.tribune.com/.

d. Winners agree to release the Released Parties from any claim, liability, loss or injury of any nature whatsoever, arising out of or connected with the prize.

6. INTERNET: Sponsor not responsible for network or computer malfunction or error or for computer virus or for damage caused to participant’s computer by accessing sweepstakes web site. If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, FOX 5 reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. In the event Sponsor terminates the sweepstakes prior to the end date, Sponsor will post notice of its action on the sweepstakes web site and will pick winners in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the termination. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.

7. A COPY OF THE RULES can be obtained during the Sweepstakes Period at FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego or on our Facebook page.

8. WINNERS LIST: For a winners list, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to SPRING HOME GARDEN SHOW GIVEAWAY, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego 92111. Requests must be received by Friday, January 31, 201. Winners’ names will not be posted on website.

9. SPONSOR: FOX 5, 7191 Engineer Road, San Diego, California.

Spring Home Garden Show