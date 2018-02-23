Four things you need to consider before buying a new car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Are you in the market for a new car? Don’t buy before you consider these four key points.

FOX 5 Car Expert Nik Miles breaks down the selection process along with his top picks for each category.

SIZE – take the whole family car shopping. The kids, the grandparents, the dog, anyone who would regularly ride the car. You need to make sure they can easily fit and get in and out. Nik’s pick: 2018 Buick Enclave. SAFETY – Find out the vehicle safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Nik’s pick: Chrysler Pacifica. PRICE – This also includes the cost of ownership. How much is it to repair and maintain? That’s why a good warranty is important. Nik’s pick: All Hyundai’s come with a 10 year, 100,000 mile warranty. FUEL ECONOMY – How much do you pay at the pump? In general, cars have become more fuel-efficient but it’s still a major concern for consumers. Nik’s picks: Land Rover diesel models and Chevy Cruze Diesel Hatchback is the most fuel-efficient non-electrified car in America.

To see more “New Cars of 2018”, watch the complete 30 minute show presented by FOX 5’s Heather Lake and Nik Miles. You can catch it on FOX 5 on the following dates: