Driver killed in crash that ripped car into pieces

SAN DIEGO — One person was killed Friday when a car careened off a Clairemont Mesa thoroughfare and plowed into a utility pole, authorities confirmed.

Video from SkyFOX showed the front half of the car near an Auto Zone pole and the other half about 20 feet away. The crash happened at the intersection of Balboa Avenue and Mt. Alifan at around 11:15 a.m.

The victim died at the scene of the wreck, SDPD public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said. A second

Police closed the street between Genesee Avenue and Cannington Drive to allow for investigation and cleanup, and issued a congestion alert for the busy area. That stretch of roadway was expected to stay closed until about 3 p.m.

