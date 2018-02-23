Boat carrying bundles of marijuana found on Carlsbad beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A boat with bundles of marijuana washed ashore in Carlsbad Friday morning, authorities said.

Law enforcement officers were seen at Tamarack State Beach around 5:30 a.m. after the panga was discovered along rocks. Several bundles of marijuana were also seen scattered along the rocks.

Oceanside police dispatcher told FOX 5 they were assisting Carlsbad police with searching the area for people who may have run away from the boat after it washed ashore.

It was unknown if anyone was arrested.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.