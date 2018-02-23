A fourth fleet of rental bikes hits the streets tonight

SAN DIEGO — The bike-sharing company Mobike plans to launch service in San Diego on Friday evening, making them the third short-term bike rental company to hit the streets this month and the fourth now operating in the city.

Two other companies, LimeBike and Ofo, introduced their fleets to town last week.

City Attorney Mara Elliott paved the way for the firms to do business in San Diego after explaining last month that the city’s exclusivity agreement with a fourth bike company, DecoBike, does not bar the city from welcoming other services.

Mobike, LimeBike and Ofo are different from DecoBike in that they don’t have to be parked in a special dock when a rider is finished. Rather, the rider uses an app to find a bike nearby and unlock it. A traditional Ofo bike costs $0.50 per half hour, while a LimeBike with electronic assistance costs $1 to unlock and $1 for every 10 minutes of ride time. When users are done, they can park the bikes wherever convenient and legal.

DecoBike, now branded as Discover Bike, launched a partnership with the city in 2015. Users must pick up and drop off bikes at specific docking stations throughout the city. Charges start at $5 for 30 minutes or $7 for one hour.

Councilman David Alvarez, who rides his bike to and from work, said the introduction of multiple bike share options “is a game changer” because biking as a mode of transportation is now more viable for more residents.

“That’s not an option that’s as readily available to people as it should be,” Alvarez said. “That’s about to change.”

More bikes on the street means fewer cars, which is a boon for residents, the environment and the City’s Climate Action Plan, which calls for an increase in bicycling as transportation, Alvarez said.