Win tickets to Def Leppard and Journey in concert
-
FOX 5 Def Leppard/Journey Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
Win a pair of tickets to the Country Megaticket concert series!
-
Neil Diamond announces retirement from concert touring after Parkinson’s diagnosis
-
Sold-out concert benefits horses, workers displaced by Lilac Fire
-
Woman wins $5 million from lottery ticket she didn’t mean to buy
-
-
Elton John to give farewell concert in San Diego
-
FOX 5 Game Of Thrones Concert Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
Man arrested outside Lana Del Rey concert after ‘kidnapping threat’
-
Powerball + Mega Millions = $690 million
-
FOX 5 San Diego Supercross Ticket Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
-
After fire destroys family home, couple plays lottery and wins $1M jackpot
-
Shakira postpones tour, including San Diego concert
-
Auto shop worker wins $750,000 on scratcher ticket