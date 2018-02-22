Unconscious surfer found floating near Beacon’s Beach

ENCINITAS, Calif. – Lifeguards pulled an unconscious man from the ocean onto Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas Thursday morning, officials said.

A kayaker and another person fishing from a surfboard spotted the unconscious surfer floating in the water around 9:30 a.m., Encinitas lifeguard Captain Larry Giles said.

Someone on the shore called emergency crews for help.

The man was brought to shore and rescue crews performed CPR. He was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, according to Giles.

As of 11:30 a.m., the unidentified man’s condition was unknown.