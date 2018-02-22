× TV host Steve Wilkos charged with DUI month after crash

DARIEN, Conn. – Former Jerry Springer bodyguard and now TV host Steve Wilkos was charged with driving under the influence following a car crash.

Wilkos, once known for protecting Jerry Springer from harm during his show, crashed his vehicle into several poles and a tree on West Avenue in Darien on January 21, according to police. The crash was discovered by a patrolling officer.

Wilkos was transported to Stamford Hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Over the course of the investigation, police said they determined Wilkos had a blood-alcohol content level of .29. The legal limit in Connecticut is .08.

After learning of it, police said Wilkos turned himself in at Darien Police Department Wednesday night. He was charged with operating under the influence.

Wilkos posted a court-ordered $1,500 bond and was released. He’s expected to return to court March 5 in Stamford.

The TV host reportedly told TMZ days after his crash was first reported that he was reaching for his glasses to put them on when he hit the curb. TMZ also reported that Wilkos said he “never drinks or does drugs.”

TMZ reported in January that coincidentally, Wilkos’ audio technician and a crew member’s wife were driving in the same area and crashed on the same day. Both of them died.

According to Wilkos’ website, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years before he became an officer in Chicago. He eventually became a security guard on The Jerry Springer Show and even guest-hosted more than 50 episodes.

In 2007, he began hosting his The Steve Wilkos Show.