Man suing after he says e-cigarette exploded in pocket

SAN DIEGO — Ten lawsuits were filed Wednesday statewide — one of them in San Diego — by consumers who say they suffered burns when batteries in their e-cigarettes exploded.

Maxwell De La Fuente brought his lawsuit in San Diego Superior Court, alleging negligence. He is suing e-cigarette retailer Syndicate Vapes LLC.

The lawsuit states the plaintiff was at home in January 2017 when he suffered burns after the device exploded in his pocket.

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Gregory Bentley, announced at a Glendale news conference that the other lawsuits were filed in Los Angeles, Riverside, Santa Barbara and Placer counties. All of the plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages.

The Los Angeles cases were filed by Eric Howell and Van Usserby, who are suing e-cigarette manufacturer LG Chem Ltd. and retailer Cig World, respectively.

Ussery’s suit states he was at home when his device exploded and caused burns to parts of his face in October 2016. Howell’s suit states his e- cigarette exploded in his left pocket in January, causing burns to his left and right thighs. Both suits allege the defendants failed to warn consumers of the potential for the devices to explode.