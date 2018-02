OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A person’s body was found in Oceanside Thursday morning, police said.

Oceanside police confirmed a person was found dead on Oceanside Boulevard near Goat Hill Drive. They were notified of the body around 8:55 a.m.

A witness told FOX 5 the body was found in some bushes.

No other information was provided.

33.193878 -117.357246