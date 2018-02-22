More than half of parents refuse to admit to smartphone addiction, study says

SAN DIEGO – Parents often worry their children are glued to their smartphones, but only a few are willing to admit they are addicted themselves.

A survey from Common Sense Media and SurveyMonkey found 47 percent of parents worry their child is addicted to their mobile device. By comparison, only 32 percent of parents say they’re addicted.

The survey included a sample of over 4,000 adults. Of the group, 1,000 had children under 18 years old.

“For as much attention as technology addiction receives among adults, parents—particularly those with teenagers—are far more concerned about their children’s device usage than their own,” Jon Cohen, chief research officer with SurveyMonkey, said in a statement Thursday.

According to the survey, 89 percent of parents feel it’s up to them to keep monitor their children’s phone usage.

Tech giants including Facebook, Google and Apple have recently been pushed to come up with solutions to help prevent kids from becoming addicted to technology. However, Facebook recently debuted a Messenger Kids app aimed at kids under 13, leading to criticism from children advocacy groups arguing companies are trying to get kids hooked too early.

While many devices and services have parental controls, some parents may not be aware of them. The survey found 22 percent of parents did not know YouTube offered parental controls.

Parents who worry their children are addicted to smartphones should set time limits, explore parental controls and try creating tech-free zones.