SAN DIEGO –¬†Lifeguards rescued a man who was stranded on a cliff in Torrey Pines Thursday morning.

A man was hiking near the Torrey Pines Glider Port when he couldn’t find a way back to the top.

Lifeguards initially requested assistance from a rescue helicopter because they weren’t able to locate him, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Crews repelled down to his location on the side of the cliff around 7:30 a.m. They helped the uninjured man to safety by 8:15 a.m.