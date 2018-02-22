× Instant Pot tells owners to stop using popular multicookers after reports of ‘melting damage’

OTTAWA, Ont. — Instant Pot is warning owners of their popular line of multicookers that they should stop using one of the models after reports of overheating and melting damage.

According to Consumer Reports, the Canadian company is receiving complaints that the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker is suffering from “localized melting damage to the underside of the product.” The problem is limited to five batch codes: 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746.

To verify the batchcode, consumers should find the silver label on the underside of their cooker.

“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern,” Instant Pot wrote in a Facebook post.

If you own a cooker from one of the affected batch codes, you can contact Instant Pot’s customer service department by emailing support@instantpot.com or calling 1-800-828-7280 and pressing 2 to skip the phone tree.

The Gem 65 8-in-1 has eight functions: roast, stew, bake, steam, slow cook, sear/sauté, rice cooking and warming. The pressure cookers have enjoyed immense success, including 215,000 7-in-1 units sold during last year’s Amazon Prime Day.