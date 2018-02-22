× Freshman questioned about possible threat at Torrey Pines High School

SAN DIEGO – Police are questioning a 14-year-old student about a possible threat to Torrey Pines High School.

The boy, a freshman at the school, was taken into custody on Larkfield Court near El Camino Real and Del Mar Heights Road at around noon Thursday, police said.

School authorities called police earlier in the morning to report that the student had made a possible threat. The nature of the threat was not released.

Officers were sent to the boy’s home, where they spoke with his parents. They detained the teenager and he was being questioned Thursday afternoon.

It is not clear what the possible threat was or where the student allegedly made it.

School officials said all students at the high school are safe and there is no actual threat.