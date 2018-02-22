Democratic gubernatorial candidates face off in San Diego debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The four leading Democrats running to be the next governor of California faced off Thursday evening in San Diego.

The San Diego County Democratic Party hosted a debate at the Jacobs Center featuring gubernatorial candidates John Chiang, Delaine Eastin, Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa.

The candidates discussed several issues, including gun control, education, LGBT rights and immigrant rights. While all four Democrats seemed to agree on those issues, they disagreed on the topic of single-payer healthcare.

Chiang and Villaraigosa say current frontrunner Newsom told some groups he was against single-payer healthcare before changing his mind.

Newsom and Eastin say they support single-payer healthcare, but Villaraigosa and Chiang said the financial costs are currently prohibitive for California to go single-payer alone.

The debate kicked off the California Democratic Party State Convention, set to begin Friday.

Watch the full debate below: