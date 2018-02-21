Winter weather prompts Thursday school closures in Julian, Warner Springs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO — Due to inclement weather in northeast San Diego County, some schools in Julian and Warner Springs will be closed on Thursday.

The closures affect schools in Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District and Warner Unified School District.

A cold snap in Southern California prompted the National Weather Service to issue a frost advisory for two nights this week. Though temperatures are expected to gradually warm over the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to be below average at least through the end of month.