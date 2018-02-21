Riverside man jailed after allegedly threatening college, high school

RIVERSIDE, Calif. – A 27-year-old man was arrested after making a series of threats about two schools in Riverside County, authorities said.

Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators received a tip Monday morning about a man commenting on his Facebook page stating he intended to shoot people at a local college campus. The threats were deemed credible prompting detectives to act, authorities said.

School officials at Riverside Community College and Norco Corona School District were notified, according to the sheriff’s department. Neither school was in session Monday due to the holiday.

Norco police arrested Jacob Ryan McBain Monday evening in the 5000 block of Trail Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies issued a search warrant and found a loaded AR-15, two loaded handguns and a large amount of ammunition in his bedroom.

McBain was booked at Robert Presley Detention Center on $500,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court Thursday morning and faces charges of making terrorist threats and felony possession of a firearm.

Anyone with any information about the investigation should call Deputy Robertson of the Norco Sheriff’s Office at 951-270-5673.