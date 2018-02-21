Rev. Al Sharpton talks guns, Graham and more on FOX 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – During a visit to San Diego, Reverend Al Sharpton stopped by FOX 5 to discuss everything from the death of Billy Graham to tax policy and gun control in the United States.

Sharpton was in the region to meet with local representatives of the National Action Network, a group he formed in 1991 with several chapters across the country. The group has grown into one of the largest civil rights organizations in the country.

The San Diego chapter was prominently involved in the case of Alfred Olango, a man shot and killed by an El Cajon police officer in 2016. Olango's family met with Sharpton in the aftermath of his death, which was ultimately deemed legally justified.

Sharpton shared what he views as the country's triumphs and shortcomings since he formed NAN, and shared his vision for the future.