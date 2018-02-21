Prosecutors reveal evidence from the day of Jahi Turner’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Prosecutors presented evidence in the case against Tieray Jones on Wednesday, including a detective and police officer who discussed discoveries they made on the day 2-year old Jahi Turner went missing.

Turner, Jones' stepson, disappeared in 2002 and was never found. Jones told police that he took Turner to the park and that the toddler was on a playground when Jones walked over to a nearby vending machine. Jones claims that when he got back, Turner was gone.

San Diego Police detective Dana Hoover testified that she talked with Jones at the park after he reported Turner missing.

Then she went back to Jones' apartment complex, where witnesses say they saw him carrying out large trash bags to the dumpster the day before Turner disappeared.

She found children's clothing in the dumpster. “It appeared to be toddler sized clothing. I did not touch it or check the size,” she said in court.

Officer Roger Stonier also gathered evidence that day, including Winnie-the-Pooh overalls and a shirt believed to have belonged to the little boy.

Jones was arrested in North Carolina in 2016 and brought back to San Diego to face murder charges.

He faces 25-years-to-life if convicted.