× Parents warned of shooting threat at Vista High School

VISTA, Calif. – Vista High School will have increased security on campus Thursday in response to a shooting threat, according to an email the principal sent to parents.

Principal Anthony Barela sent a message notifying parents that the school was informed of a social media post and speculation of a possible school shooting Thursday.

The message stated “there is no credibility to this threat and nothing to substantiate a threat to Vista High School” but that as a precaution, there will be extra law enforcement on campus Thursday.

Law enforcement is investigating the threat, according to the message.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department also told FOX 5 they are aware of the threat.

This is a developing story.