Padres welcome new star Eric Hosmer to Spring Training

PEORIA, Ariz. -- The Padres have spoken time and again about building a winning culture, and the excitement and buzz surrounding first baseman Eric Hosmer’s arrival to the team could certainly be felt inside the clubhouse as the Padres introduced their new star yesterday.

The 28-year-old free agent said his decision to sign with San Diego ultimately came down to liking the direction the organization is going –- a direction he will be at the forefront of.

“I saw the people at the top of the mountain that were leading the organization and I bought into what they’re trying to do here. And like I said, I’m glad to ultimately get it done and try and join this team and achieve those goals.”

The four-time Gold Glove winner and World Series Champion welcomes the idea of leading a young clubhouse. His new teammates couldn't be happier to have him on board.

“That guy can make everyone else around him good. I think he’s a guy that does a really good job of hitting with runners in scoring position and does a good job of situational hitting -- an overall really good hitter that’s going to make everyone else around him better," said outfielder Wil Myers.

In 2016, Hosmer played in his first all-star game in San Diego, winning that game's MVP award.

He closed his Tuesday press conference by saying he couldn’t think of a better place than Petco Park to go out everyday and play baseball.