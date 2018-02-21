New bill would let you pick your driver’s license photo — but it’ll cost you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A new bill could potentially give drivers the option to retake their license picture -- for a fee.

The bill was introduced on Feb. 16 and is still in the very early stages, KTXL reported.

State Senator Josh Newman, D-Fullerton, is hopeful it will work its way through the legislative process to get the governor's signature and can go into effect as early as next year.

"By offering people the chance to have a driver's license photo that their spouse or loved ones don't mock, that they're proud to show," Newman said.

It's not just about vanity. The money generated would fund driver's education programs in schools.

Newman said after the recession driver's education was cut from public school curriculum. This bill is his way to get it back.

"Working class families can't afford to send their kids to private driver's ed," Newman said. "Driver's who don't take driver's ed tend to be worse drivers for their first decade of driving."

There would be two options to choose a new photograph. Drivers can ask the photographer to retake the picture for a fee or they can take their picture at an off-site location that meets the DMV guidelines.

"If it was, like, reasonable. I'm not going to pay $30," said Stephanie Alvarez.

Newman said the cost has not been figured out yet but doesn't expect it to be pricey.