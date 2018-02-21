More shelter beds available amid cold weather

SAN DIEGO — An additional 280 shelter beds will be available in downtown San Diego Wednesday evening and Thursday night due to the cold weather, the city Housing Commission announced Wednesday.

Father Joe’s Villages will house up to 250 people in common areas of its 1501 Imperial Ave. building, with a check-in time of 4 p.m. and a check-out time of 5 a.m. A meal will be provided.

The nonprofit already provides shelter to about 2,100 people nightly in San Diego.

Up to 30 additional people will be sheltered at the PATH San Diego/Connections Housing Shelter at 1250 Sixth Ave. Check in will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and check out is at 7 a.m. A meal will be provided.

The commission activates additional shelter beds when overnight temperatures drop below 50 degrees and there is a 40 percent chance of rain, or in exceptional weather conditions such as one or more inches of rain within 24 hours or sustained winds over 25 mph.

A cold snap in Southern California prompted the National Weather Service to issue a frost advisory for two nights this week. Though temperatures are expected to gradually warm over the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to be below average at least through the end of month.