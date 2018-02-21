Detectives seek answers in CVS drug heist

SAN DIEGO — A man claiming to be armed made off with prescription medications after robbing a pharmacy in the Clairemont Mesa East neighborhood, police said on Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a CVS pharmacy on Balboa Avenue, SDPD Sgt. Ed Zwibel said. The suspect walked into the store, threatened the pharmacy staff and told them he had a gun.

After taking prescription medications, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction, Zwibel said. No vehicle was seen.

He was described as a white man in his late 20s with a manicured beard and dark clothing. Robbery detectives responded to the pharmacy and were investigating the heist.