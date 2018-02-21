Child hit by vehicle in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — A vehicle struck and severely injured a child at a North County intersection Wednesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The accident at Fulton Road and Woodland Parkway in San Marcos occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.

Medics took the victim — whose name, age and gender were not immediately available — to a hospital for treatment of serious trauma, Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

It was unclear who was at fault in the accident, which left the street crossing closed for part of the afternoon, the lieutenant said.