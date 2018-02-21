Billy Graham leaves behind unique San Diego legacy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- From a local family's personal connection with the preacher to his stadium address in 1976, evangelist Billy Graham left a lasting footprint in San Diego after his death today at the age of 99.

As the world reacted to Graham’s passing this morning, FOX 5's Maria Arcega-Dunn visited a local family to recall their own personal connection to the late evangelical.

It was 1976 at San Diego Stadium when then Captain Frank Collins was asked to speak at Billy Graham’s Crusade and Military Appreciation event.

The captain, who went on to become a rear admiral, has since passed away, but the memories of him sharing the stage with Billy Graham live on through Melissa Collins, his daughter, and her mother, Esther.