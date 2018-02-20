Younger brother identified as victim in Vista shooting

VISTA, Calif. — Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 19-year-old North County man who was gravely wounded over Presidents Day weekend in a shooting allegedly carried out by his older brother.

Juan Sixto of Vista was admitted to a hospital shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday, suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was not expected to survive the injury, Lt. Rich Williams said.

After serving a search warrant at the Pomelo Drive apartment the victim shares with his sibling, 27-year-old Fredy Sixto, detectives arrested the older man on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Officials disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting.