Vista couple’s deaths ruled murder-suicide

VISTA, Calif. — The deaths of a retirement-age North County couple over the weekend were a case of murder-suicide, authorities reported Tuesday.

The bodies of Alfredo Astorga, 76, and his 69-year-old wife were found by the couple’s son in the family’s home in the 800 block of Warmlands Avenue in Vista early Sunday afternoon, according to sheriff’s officials. Both had died of gunshot wounds, Lt. Rich Williams said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Della Astorga was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself.

Officials disclosed no suspected motive for the shootings.