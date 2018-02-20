Threatening message found in High Tech High restroom

SAN DIEGO – Police were investigating a possible threat to High Tech High in Point Loma Tuesday morning.

A threatening message was found in a girl’s restroom prompting school officials to call San Diego police, according to an email sent to parents.

Police officers were seen at the school near Liberty Station around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A parent told FOX 5, students just returned to school Tuesday morning after having Friday and Monday off. There was a chance the graffiti had been in the restroom since Thursday after school.

