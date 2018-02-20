San Diego to expand street cleanup effort

SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Tuesday that he plans to expand the Clean SD street cleanup program.

Under the program launched last May, city staff and service corps members remove litter from neighborhoods that have historically had a high level of illegal dumping or littering. So far, crews have removed more than 1,000 tons of debris from city streets and riverbeds, according to the mayor’s office.

The city this spring will hire two additional three-person city crews and tap three crews from the Urban Corps to respond to reports of trash in public areas. Reports often involve abandoned shopping cards, furniture left in alleys and tires along roadways, the mayor said.

Each crew responds to about 15 to 20 calls per day.

Priority is given to hazardous materials, such as chemicals or paint, or debris that blocks public rights-of-way.

The San Diego Police Department also plans to ramp up surveillance and enforcement in areas known for illegal dumping, the mayor’s office said.

“Every neighborhood deserves clean street corners and sidewalks, and that’s what this citywide cleanup effort is all about,” Faulconer said. “We’re improving the quality of life for our residents with every tire, shopping cart and mattress that is picked up and hauled away. We will clean up our neighborhoods and we will hold those who illegally dump their trash in our communities accountable.”

Other Clean SD efforts include increased street sweeping in the East Village, sanitizing sidewalks downtown, prioritizing graffiti removal requests and organizing community cleanups.