Police arrest robbery suspect who smashed his car window after locking keys in it

SAN DIEGO – A man suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven store and an adult bookstore 10 days earlier was taken into custody Monday, police said.

Several San Diego police officers were seen outside a home in the 1500 block of S. 43rd Street around 11:45 a.m. Alejandro Peinardo, 27, was taken into custody, according to SDPD Lt. Eric Hays.

Officers found evidence and a .22 caliber rifle in the home linking Peinado to the robberies, according to Hays.

Officers were following up on a tip regarding an investigation of armed robberies at the Adult Depot on Pacific Highway and a 7-Eleven robbery. Moments after the robbery, the suspect smashed out the window of his own getaway car after apparently locking his keys inside, authorities said.

The suspect was being held on $50,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information is requested to call the San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299.