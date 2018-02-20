Neighbors heartbroken after couple found dead in Vista

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VISTA, Calif. -- Neighbors of the couple found dead in their Vista home Sunday afternoon told FOX 5 they are heartbroken and confused.

Around 1 p.m. a man in his 30s called 911 after discovering his parents' bodies inside their home in the 800 block of Warmlands Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

While investigators said they could not yet draw any conclusions, murder-suicide "is a possibility."

“Just kind of speechless. I don’t know what to say,” neighbor Jaime Espinoza said.

“Everyone just still can’t believe this happened here,” said Alyssa Huddleston, who saw the couple each week at the grocery store. “They just seemed like a sweet older couple. None of us have ever heard fighting, arguing. Nothing."

Neighbors say they are thinking and praying for the family. The couple's warm smiles and kind gestures are things people say they will miss.

“I can’t imagine what they’re going through and if there is anything any of us can do," Huddleston said. "None of us would have a problem if there’s a knock on our door.”

The names of the man and woman have not been released.

Detectives said they are not actively looking for a suspect.