Neighbor helps crews save elderly man from apartment fire

LA MESA, Calif. — A neighbor helped crews save an elderly man from a fire at an apartment complex in La Mesa Tuesday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m. in the 7300 block of La Mesita Place, Darren Robinson called to report a fire that broke out in the unit below his, with heavy black smoke coming from underneath its door.

Firefighters arrived at the home and within five minutes knocked down the blaze in the living room. Crews from Heartland Fire and Rescue and San Diego Fire departments searched the home and found a man in his 70s in a back bedroom.

The man was conscious, breathing and able to talk, but could not walk due to a medical condition. Firefighters carried the man to an ambulance and he was taken to UCSD Medical Center to be evaluated.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Damage to the complex was estimated to be $100,000.