Major freeway connector to close for repairs Wednesday morning

SAN DIEGO — A major San Diego freeway connector ramp will be closed for guardrail repairs for several hours Wednesday morning just after the morning commute.

The transition ramp from eastbound state Route 94 to southbound state Route 15 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, said Cathryne Bruce- Johnson of Caltrans. The ramp is expected to be reopened before the rush of commuter traffic from downtown San Diego moves toward the East County and South Bay.

Drivers needing to make the transition will be directed by signs on the highway to exit at Euclid Avenue, get onto westbound SR-94 and then transition to southbound SR-15, Bruce-Johnson said.

Caltrans reminded drivers to “be work zone alert” by avoiding distracted driving, paying constant attention to traffic, and slowing down when approaching road closures.