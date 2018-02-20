Glasses allow colorblind San Diegans to see true colors for first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Four colorblind San Diego residents are seeing the world in a whole new way after receiving special glasses.

The improved color vision is made possible by EnChroma glasses, a generous gift from Scripps Poway Eyecare and Optometry.

"We want to be able to give people that reaction, be able to help them in their day-to-day lives, be able to see colors a little bit more normal," optician Cory Ulz said.

"We first discovered it when I was three or four," 12-year-old Jake Rasmussen said.

At that age, Jake's mother Alison knew something wasn't quite right one day when her son Jake refused to eat a roast beef sandwich.

"The pink meat looked green to him and it didn't look appetizing and I thought it was really strange," Rasmussen said.

Jake was tested and found to be colorblind.

"For me, I'm red-green colorblind.

"I've always had to tell the teachers in advance that he can't see or differentiate between the two colors when they are close together," Alison said.

"It hasn't really made my life too difficult because there is not really much red and green [together unless] there are Christmas lights," Jake said.

The EnChroma glasses are designed to boost and improve color vision.

Now, Jake will see a whole new world -- one that includes Christmas lights and so much more.

"I'm really glad he had this experience and I think he really didn't know what he was missing. I'm really glad to have had the experience," Alison said.

EnChroma glasses cost between $200 and $400. The glasses work for four out of five people and are not a cure for colorblindness.