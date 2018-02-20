Girl shot with ‘simulated gun’ at Logan Heights middle school

SAN DIEGO – A student at a Logan Heights middle school was shot when a fellow student pulled out what officials described as a “simulated gun” Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Preparatory for Scholars and Athletes, a 12-year-old boy was showing off what was possibly an air gun or a BB gun to a classmate, according to San Diego Unified spokesperson Maureen Magee.

The gun went off, hitting a 12-year-old girl in the temple. Paramedics treated the girl at the school and she was not taken to the hospital.

The district is investigating the incident and disciplinary action will likely be taken, but no one has been taken into custody at this time.