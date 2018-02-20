Democratic front-runners in governor’s race campaign in San Diego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom crisscrossed San Diego Monday fighting for undecided democratic voters.

Both candidates for governor are neck and neck in the polls and trying to tap into markets not naturally in their backyards.

Newsom has been the perennial front-runner from the beginning, but Villaraigosa has surged forward in the last few weeks, pulling closer to his Democratic rival.

“I’m lucky to have a lot of support in San Diego and I believe it’s all about the message of getting back to those middle-class jobs and growing our economy, along with small business,” said Villaraigosa.

Newsom spent his day at a forum for the future of housing, discussing affordability, inequality and building.

“The truth is we don’t have enough housing for anyone. I’m talking affordable and high-end homes but I’m also talking about the market rate. We need more all the way around,” said Newsom.

Both campaigns are expected to be in San Diego on multiple occasions over the next few months.