Cold spell sets low-temp records

SAN DIEGO -- A cold snap that settled over Southern California over the weekend delivered a few record low temperatures in the San Diego area Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.

The extra-cold winter conditions led to minimum readings of 23 degrees in Ramona, replacing the former low for the date of 26, set in 2006; and 29 degrees in Vista, down from the former Feb. 20 milestone of 33 degrees, established in 1971.

In Oceanside, Tuesday morning's low-temperature mark of 35 degrees tied the prevailing record for the date, set in 1945.

Due to the ongoing frigid conditions, an NWS frost advisory indicating a likelihood of thermometer readings as low as the mid-20s will be in effect for a second straight night Tuesday evening in local valley communities. The warning will extend from 10 Tuesday evening until 8 a.m. Wednesday.

A slight warming trend is expected for the remainder of the workweek, though temperatures will remain below average at least through the end of the month, according to forecasters.