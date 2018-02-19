2 young men who died in separate crashes Saturday identified

SAN DIEGO – Two 22-year-old men who both died in separate car crashes over the weekend in San Diego County were identified Monday.

Authorities Monday identified the 22-year-old man who died after he crashed into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on Interstate 5 on Saturday.

Jeremiah Nelson Gundry of San Diego was heading south in a Honda in the northbound lanes Saturday morning when he struck a 2012 Toyota pickup head-on. Gundry suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Toyota driver, identified only as a man, suffered major injuries and was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Authorities also identified the 22-year-old man who died Saturday after the car he was driving collided with a guardrail on Interstate 8.

Gonzalo Martinez of Hemet died shortly after the 4:48 p.m. crash on the eastbound side of the freeway just before In-Ko-Pah Road in Jacumba, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Martinez lost control of the Volkswagen Jetta he was driving after it drifted toward the shoulder and collided with a guardrail. The car stopped about 40 yards from the point of impact, according to the preliminary California Highway Patrol investigation.

He was pronounced dead at the scene