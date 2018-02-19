× Winter storm prompts Tuesday school closures in Julian, Warner Springs

SAN DIEGO — Due to inclement weather in northeast San Diego County, some schools in Julian and Warner Springs will be closed on Tuesday.

The closures affect schools in Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District and Warner Unified School District.

Cold weather, light rain, mountain snow and gusty winds were expected to continue Monday night and into the middle of this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The windiest areas Monday were in the mountains, where gusts reached 50 mph. Among valley areas, Alpine was the rainiest, where 0.12 inches fell by noon. About 0.19 inches fell at Lake Cuyamaca.

It was chilly across the county, with a high of 61 in San Diego, 60 in Oceanside and 56 in Ramona. Lows Monday night are expected to reach near- freezing temperatures in places such as Oceanside, Escondido and Alpine. It will fall to 28 in Ramona and 21 at Mount Laguna, according to the NWS.

A winter weather advisory for the mountains went into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday and was set to expire at 10 p.m. Monday, the NWS said. Accompanying the snow will be strong, gusty winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible near mountain ridge tops and along desert slopes