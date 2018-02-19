West Hills High School student looks to become three-point champion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- Cameron Barry, a basketball star of West Hills High School, is looking to cement his place in history as a three-point champion.

The straight shooter is just as impressive on the court as off of it.

"There is so much to talk about with Cam," said coach Jeff Armstrong. "He's our ASB president. He gets it done in the classroom as well as on the basketball floor. I think his GPA is about 4.2. And basketball-wise, he's doing things most kids don't have an opportunity to do."

Now, Barry hopes to have the opportunity to compete in the high school slam dunk and three-point contest in San Antonio.

"They saw my stats from the season and thought I'd be a good candidate," Barry said. "I'm a part of the fan vote so it's up to the fans to get me to San Antonio."

This is not some charity vote story. Barry is good. REAL good. He shoots 40 percent from three-point range, averaging 33.3 points a game. That's a lot of threes.

He impresses more than his coach.

"He was the third leading scorer in the nation up until about a few weeks ago and now he's 11th or 12th. He leads the state of California in scoring. And he is also second at the moment for three-point shots. And he shoots a very high percentage. He is an outstanding student-athlete."

For the season, he has made 94 three-pointers.

"This year he has had over 10-threes twice. He has had over 40 points three times. And he broke our school record with 54 points. And is our record holder. He knows how to shoot a basketball," Armstrong said.

Barry is prepared to take basketball as far as it will take him.

"I'm going to take basketball as far as it will take me," Barry said. "I hope one day I can maybe be a coach somewhere or maybe play professionally whether that us here or overseas. We'll see."

As for the contest, fans will have to get him to San Antonio through voting online. Voting for part one ends Tuesday, February 20.

If he makes the cuts in all three rounds of voting, there Barry is prepared to make San Diego proud.

"I just want to thank everyone who has gone out and voted for me and just keep it up and hopefully I can get to San Antonio and rep my city."

(You can vote for Barry here. In the upper right corner, select "boy's three-point." Barry is in the bottom right-hand corner.)