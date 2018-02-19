Vista man arrested after gunshot victim arrives at hospital

VISTA, Calif. – A Vista man is in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, though that charge could change to a more serious homicide case as the victim is not expected to survive, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The victim’s name was withheld pending identification and family notification.

After initially responding to the hospital, deputies determined the shooting occurred in an apartment at 320 Pomelo Drive in a mixed business and residential area just west of the Vista Detention Center and Vista courthouse, Williams said. It wasn’t immediately clear what time the shooting happened.

At the scene, deputies arrested 27-year-old Vista resident Fredy Sixto on suspicion of attempted murder. He was expected to be booked into the San Diego Central Jail Monday.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and searched the apartment after obtaining a warrant, Williams said. Sheriff’s Crime Lab personnel were assisting.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the homicide unit at 858-974-2321 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

In separate investigations over the weekend, deputies responded to a reported stabbing about 1:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue that left at least one person injured.

Roughly 30 minutes before it, sheriff’s officials received a 911 call regarding a possible shooting in the 800 block of Warmlands Avenue, where deputies arrived to find a man and woman dead inside the home. Those people are believed to be the parents of the man who called 911.

There was no apparent connection between any of the violence, and sheriff’s officials said they were not looking for any outstanding suspects in the double slaying. It wasn’t immediately clear if homicide detectives investigating that case believe the deaths may have been the result of a murder-suicide.