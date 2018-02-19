Possible shooting threat to San Marcos High prompts increased security Tuesday

Posted 10:16 PM, February 19, 2018, by , Updated at 10:21PM, February 19, 2018

SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement is investigating after San Marcos Unified School District Monday night was alerted to social media rumors about a possible shooting threat to San Marcos High School.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will have deputies on the campus on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the district.

The district spokesperson said while the rumors are unsubstantiated, they are taking them seriously and will continue to communicate with law enforcement.

This is a developing story.