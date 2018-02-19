× Police search for gunman after teenager shot in back

SAN DIEGO — Detectives Monday were searching for two suspects who shot a 17-year-old boy in the back in an apparent gang-related assault in the Golden Hill neighborhood east of downtown San Diego, police said.

The teenager was expected to survive the shooting, which happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Treat Street between Broadway and state Route 94, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said. The boy was taken to an undisclosed hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound.

San Diego Police Department gang unit detectives were searching for two suspects described as Hispanic men driving a white or silver sedan of unknown make and model, Zwibel said. Those detectives are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the gang unit at 619-531-2847 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.