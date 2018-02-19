Off-duty homeland security officer helps catch gunman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – An off-duty homeland security officer came to the rescue Monday afternoon when an armed felon took off running.

“We got the call at about 1:45, a woman told us her boyfriend was in her apartment and would not leave,” said Lt. Charles Lara, San Diego Police.

Lara said the woman reported her boyfriend was beating her and he also had a gun.

When police arrived, the suspect ran from the apartment. An officer chased the suspect on foot throughout Bankers Hill. The suspect ended up at the Chevron gas station, where tried to hide.

An off-duty homeland security officer was also at the gas station, pumping gas.

“Fortunately for us, there was an off-duty homeland security officer or agent who was here and assisted in taking him into custody,” said Lara. “He initially was non-compliant with the homeland security officer, but as more officers arrived, he decided it was in his best interest to surrender.”

Officers arrested 37-year old Gregory Hunter on charges of felony domestic violence and resisting arrest. Lara said Hunter also has two outstanding warrants.

Investigators said upon searching Hunter’s backpack, they found a gun, which turned out to be a BB gun.

“It was not a real gun, but it looked extremely realistic. It even had real looking bullets,” said Lt. Lara.

Lara also said Hunter complained of chest pains and was taken to a nearby hospital.