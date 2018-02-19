Man accused of using coat hanger-like tool to remove bones from dog’s intestines

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of using a coat hanger-like tool to remove pork bones from his dog’s intestinal tract.

58-year-old Anthony Avella took the dachshund to a local veterinarian after the unsuccessful procedure, according to WFLA. The vet advised he take the dog to an advanced animal facility treatment.

But when animal control officials went to the Avella’s home to check on the dog, they discovered the animal had still not been treated.

Warrants were issued for Avella’s arrest and he was charged with practicing veterinary medicine without a license and causing cruel death, pain, and suffering to an animal.

The dog has since received medical care and is expected to be OK.