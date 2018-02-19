Fierce winds menace mountain traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Some of the highest summits in San Diego County, including Palomar Mountain and Mount Laguna saw a slight dusting of snow Monday, and other San Diego County mountains and valleys experienced some scattered showers, but the most noticeable thing about the weather was the wind.

Cold weather, light rain, mountain snow and gusty winds were expected to continue for the rest of Monday and into the middle of this week, according to the National Weather Service

The windiest areas Monday were in the mountains, where gusts reached 50 mph. A winter weather advisory for the mountains went into effect at 6 p.m. Sunday and was set to expire at 10 p.m. Monday, the NWS said. Strong, gusty winds between 25 and 35 mph with gusts up to 75 mph are possible near mountain ridge tops and along desert slopes.

Officials warned drivers of trucks and high-profile vehicles against crossing the mountains on Interstate 8, but that didn't stop most drivers.

"Strong winds will make travel difficult for high-profile vehicles,'' the NWS warned. "Blowing dust and sand may reduce visibility to near zero in a few locations.''