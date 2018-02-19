Chilly winds greet holiday beachgoers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Cold winds whipped up white caps and chilled beachgoers along the San Diego coast Monday.

At Ocean Beach, hardy visitors wore hats and jackets to protect themselves from winds of 15 to 25 mph. Occasional gusts reached up to 45 mph .

"It’s crazy! It’s crazy powerful ocean today!"

The power of mother nature brought out a couple visiting from Australia . They had just come from a walk out on the pier and said they could feel the pier move. "The whole thing is shaking from the movement of the waves so you can literally feel it moving so we’re thinking maybe we should get office ha ha ha ha."

He’s a professional surf photographer and says he was just patiently waiting for hopefully at least one surfer to brave the choppy rough waves. He got his wish moments later when a Kite surfer showed up, "

"It’s a whole other sport ," said Ken Stastny, "I’m using the wind! It’s a great day for wind. We haven’t had this much wind in a while and it’s been working for me for sure."

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for much of San Diego County from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. The wind advisory in part covered the coastal region, including Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, San Diego, Chula Vista and National City. High temperature at the beach were predicted to be between 54 and 59 degrees,

Average high temperatures were expected to be the lowest they've been since last year around this same time.