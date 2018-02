× Charter bus catches fire on I-805 near Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO – A charter bus caught fire while driving north on Interstate 805 near Kearny Mesa Monday morning.

The passengers were seen standing with their luggage near the Clairemont Mesa Boulevard exit around 6:45 a.m.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews extinguished the flames and were cleaning the highway.

Traffic was expected to be slow in the area.