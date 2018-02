× Two found dead in Vista after deputies respond to shooting

VISTA,¬† Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies found two people dead in Vista today after responding to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies discovered the two bodies on the 800 block of Warmlands¬† Avenue and called for the homicide team at around 1 p.m., according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

No information about the victims was immediately available.

